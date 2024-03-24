Mahura recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

After leaving the last game in the third period with a lower-body injury, Mahura returned to his regular spot on the first pairing with partner Brandon Montour. Mahura provided the primary assist on the opening goal and finished with two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in 16:28 of ice time. In his past five games, he has provided two assists, 10 PIM, eight hits and four blocked shots. His value lies in peripherals like hits, blocks, and some penalty minutes. If a league rewards these categories, Mahura could be a decent depth option.