Mahura sustained a lower-body injury and didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Predators, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Mahura was hurt in the third period, and while he stayed on the bench, he didn't see any shifts after the injury. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Rangers. If he can't play, Tobias Bjornfot could be in line for his Panthers debut.