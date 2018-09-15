Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Facing long-term absence
Holzer will miss up to five months after undergoing offseason wrist surgery, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks actually placed Holzer on unconditional waivers in late June, but a buyout evidently wasn't processed. Now, the Ducks have the option of placing him on long-term injured reserve to save against the upper limit of the salary cap.
