Holzer logged just 8:30 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The German defenseman has only suited up for 13 games all season, and he's failed to register a point. Holzer has also averaged just 11:40 of ice time per contest when in the lineup, so his value is extremely limited. There's a chance he tags in occasionally for Francois Beauchemin -- or others -- moving forward, but Holzer would need to capitalize on his opportunities more consistently to create a fantasy ripple.