Ducks' Max Jones: Earns first NHL point
Jones picked up an assist for his first career point in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Jones saw a little power-play time and made the most of it, delivering the secondary helper on winger Jakob Silfverberg's second-period goal. The first round pick from 2016 likely won't help fantasy owners this year, but is a name to watch going forward.
