Jones (upper body) will not be in the lineup to face the Kings on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

At this point, Jones is in danger of missing the rest of the season with just three more games remaining following Tuesday's tilt. Even when healthy, it's been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old winger, as he has managed just 15 points in his last 52 outings. If Jones does return, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.