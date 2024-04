Jones (upper body) is slated to miss Friday's clash with Seattle, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

It will be Jones' sixth consecutive game on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old winger was stuck in an eight-game goal drought during which he registered 13 shots, 12 hits and three assists. Nikita Nesterenko, who was called up from the minors Friday, could be pressed into service versus the Kraken.