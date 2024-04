Jones has been cleared from his sprain shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Jones missed the final 11 contests of the season because of the injury. He finished 2023-24 with five goals, 15 points, 33 PIM and 125 hits in 52 outings. The 26-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and Jones figures to maintain his bottom-six role with the Ducks if they agree on a new contract.