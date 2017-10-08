Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Sitting out Saturday
Ritchie (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Flyers, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Ritchie battled illness throughout the preseason, but he was able to play in the Ducks' opener against the Coyotes on Thursday. His performance in that game was limited to 11:59 of ice time, logging three hits and a blocked shot. He'll be replaced by Giovanni Fiore for the time being, and Ritchie's next opportunity to suit up will be Monday against the Flames.
