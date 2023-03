Ritchie scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Ritchie scored just 37 seconds into the contest. He's posted three tallies, 10 shots on net and 26 hits over seven contests with the Flames, though he hasn't been guaranteed a place in the lineup. He's up to 12 tallies, 24 points, 97 shots on net, 197 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-17 rating in 65 outings between the Flames and the Coyotes this season.