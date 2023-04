Ritchie provided a goal and an assist in the Flames' 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Sunday.

Ritchie snapped a four-game scoring slump. He has 13 goals and 26 points in 70 contests this season. That puts him two markers away from his career high of 15, which he set in 2020-21, and he's five points away from his personal best in that category. Calgary has five contests left, so Ritchie would need a strong finish to reach those marks.