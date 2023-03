Ritchie scored a goal in Calgary's 5-4 victory over Dallas on Monday.

Ritchie made his Flames debut after being acquired from Arizona on Friday. He logged 14:41 of ice time against Dallas, which is up from an average of 13:36 over 58 contests with the Coyotes. Ritchie has 10 goals and 22 points in 59 games in 2022-23. The 27-year-old was held off the scoresheet over his previous 11 outings.