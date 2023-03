Ritchie provided a goal in Calgary's 6-5 overtime loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Ritchie scored his second goal in five games since being acquired by Calgary from Arizona on March 3. His latest marker came in the second period to put the Flames up 4-3. Ritchie logged just 9:14 of ice time Saturday though, and he was a healthy scratch in two straight contests from March 12-14, so his role with the Flames seems to be minimal. Through 63 appearances in 2022-23, he has 11 goals and 23 points.