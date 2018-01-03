Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Will watch from press box Tuesday
Kase has flu-like symptoms and won't play Tuesday against the Canucks.
Kase hasn't had a point in his last three games, but he does have nine goals and six assists through 27 contests. Kevin Roy will fill in for Kase on the third line and will likely take over his power-play minutes as well. Kase's next chance to play will be Thursday in Edmonton.
