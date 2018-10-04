Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Classified as non-roster IR player
Kesler (hip) is currently designated as a non-roster IR player, per the NHL's official media site.
Kesler was limited to light skating and taking a bit of contact in training camp, though there's no clear timeline for his return to action.
