Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Game-time decision Monday
Kesler (lower body) is a game-time decision against the Golden Knights on Monday.
Kesler missed Saturday's game with this injury and he has reportedly been battling this issue for a little while. This comes after he missed the bulk of the season with injury to begin with. Considering that the Michigan native is a game-time decision, and considering how great the Golden Knights have been at home, you may want to make alternative plans for your fantasy lineup regardless. As the Ducks, if Kesler can't go Derek Grant will likely be his replacement.
