Ducks' Ryan Kesler: Won't appear Opening Night

Kesler (hip) is not expected to be in the lineup Opening Night against the Sharks on Oct. 3, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Kesler is not yet cleared for contact, which will limit his ability to get up to speed for the start of the season. General manager Bob Murray didn't provide a specific timeline for when the all-star center might be able to return to the lineup, but also isn't going to try to rush Kesler back into the lineup.