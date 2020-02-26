Ducks' Sonny Milano: Opens and closes scoring Tuesday
Milano scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Milano immediately plugged in on the Ducks' top line alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell in his first game since he was traded from the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old winger made a great first impression with his new team. Milano now has 20 points (seven goals, 13 helpers), 66 shots and a minus-4 rating through 47 contests. It appears he'll be put in a position to succeed early on, so Milano could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
