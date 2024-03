Coleman registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Coleman hadn't recorded an assist since Feb. 10, but he scored seven times over the 14 games between helpers. The 32-year-old set up a Mikael Backlund tally in the second period of Saturday's win. Coleman is up to 51 points, 159 shots on net, 106 hits, 50 blocked shots, 74 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 67 outings in by far the best season of his career.