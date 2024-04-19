Coleman tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over San Jose.

After missing four games with an upper-body injury, Coleman had an impact in Thursday's season finale. He extended Calgary's lead to 2-0 with a goal in the first period, his 30th of the year, before adding an assist on MacKenzie Weegar's tally in the second. The 32-year-old Coleman was a bright spot on a disappointing Flames team this year, recording his first 30-goal season while posting a career-best 52 points across 77 games.