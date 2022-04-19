Coleman logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Coleman was certainly efficient in only 10:39 of ice time. The 30-year-old forward registered an assist on Dillon Dube's goal just 22 seconds into the game before scoring one of his own later in the first period. Coleman now has goals in back-to-back games and three in his last five contests. Still, it's hard to expect much offensive consistency from Coleman in his limited role, as he's relied on more for his physical presence on Calgary's third line.