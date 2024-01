Gilbert (upper body) needed help getting off the ice after his head hit the ice following a slew-foot from Nashville's Philip Tomasino in Thursday's game, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Gilbert was hurt late in the third period, so a clear update on his status is unlikely Thursday. The Flames' next game is Saturday versus the Flyers. Jordan Oesterle would likely enter the lineup if Gilbert is held out, either for concussion protocol or any other reason.