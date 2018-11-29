Flames' Dillon Dube: Relegated to minors
Dube was returned to AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Calgary's second-round (56th overall) draft pick cracked the Opening Night roster, but Dube saw sporadic ice time on the way to producing five points over his first 20 games at the top level. Nonetheless, it's still a bit strange that he'd be sent down after producing three points over the last five.
