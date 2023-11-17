Dube scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Dube put the Flames ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, poking home a loose puck after Casey DeSmith failed to secure a save. It's been a slow start offensively for the 25-year-old Dube, who's been relegated to a bottom-six role. The goal is his second in five games after he tallied just one assist in his previous six contests. Overall, Dube has six points (three goals, three assists) through 15 games after he set a career high with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) last season.