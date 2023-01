Dube scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Lightning.

He snapped the puck over Andrei Vasilevskiy on a rush down the wing midway through the third period, giving the Flames a 4-2 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Dube had been mostly cold since Christmas, getting held off the scoresheet in 10 of the prior 12 games, but this performance could be a sign the streaky 24-year-old is about to heat up again.