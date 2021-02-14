Simon has no points, six hits and two shots on goal in six appearances this season.

Simon joined the Flames in the offseason to provide forward depth, but after playing in five of their first six games, he's sat as a healthy scratch in seven of the last eight. The 26-year-old could get a chance to get back in the lineup if Mikael Backlund (lower body) ends up missing time with the injury he suffered in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks. Glenn Gawdin is also in the mix, but Simon is the more experienced option.