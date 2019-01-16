Flames' James Neal: Won't suit up Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Neal (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Sabres, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Neal missed morning skate to raise suspicion that he'd miss the upcoming contest, and that will indeed be the case. The veteran has struggled mightily this season, as he's only mustered four goals and six assists through 46 games. It looks even worse when you consider that Calgary, despite the scant output from Neal, still boasts the league's second-best offense by means of averaging 3.68 goals per game.
