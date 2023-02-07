Stone scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Stone had produced just one assist over 15 games since his last goal. He gave the Flames a 4-3 lead with a long-range shot that deceived Jaroslav Halak in the third period Monday. Stone's five goals are his most since the 2015-16 campaign, and his 10 points make this just the second time he's reached double-digits as a member of the Flames. He's added 76 shots on net, 45 hits, 46 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 41 outings this season.