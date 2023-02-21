Stone (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, forward Walker Duehr was summoned from AHL Calgary. Stone, who didn't play Monday against Philadelphia, is slated to miss Calgary's upcoming three-game road trip. The 32-year-old blueliner has five goals, 10 points 86 shots on net, 55 blocks and 52 hits in 46 games this season. Dennis Gilbert is likely to remain in the lineup during Stone's absence.