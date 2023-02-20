Stone (lower body) won't play Monday against Philadelphia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone missed Sunday's practice and could be out for a while after he was spotted using crutches and wearing a walking boot at the arena, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet. He has accounted for five goals, five assists, 86 shots on net, 55 blocks and 52 hits in 46 games this season. Stone will be replaced in the lineup by Dennis Gilbert.