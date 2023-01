Stone logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Stone entered Saturday on an eight-game point drought. He put it to rest with a secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's second-period tally. With Oliver Kylington (personal) yet to play this season, Stone has been a fixture on the Flames' third pairing. He's produced nine points, 59 shots on net, 39 hits, 32 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 34 contests.