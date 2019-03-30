Flames' Michael Stone: Press box regular
Stone has been a healthy scratch in the Flames' last six games.
He last played March 16 in Winnipeg in his return from an arm injury, but hasn't received minutes since then. With the Flames' blue line running deep, Stone may see some time before the end of the season, but they'll appreciate his eight years of experience as a depth option in the playoffs should any of his fellow defensemen suffer an injury.
