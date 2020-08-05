Lucic scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and added three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Lucic knocked home a juicy rebound late in the third period to extend Calgary's lead to 5-2. The bruising winger hasn't been a consistent fantasy producer for several years, but he's managed to find the scoresheet in each of the first three games of the qualifying round (1 goal, 2 assists) while playing his customary ornery style (8 PIM, 9 hits). As long as he's chipping in offensively, he's a viable fantasy play in leagues and pools that reward PIM and hits.