York scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.

York gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead early in the first period when his centering pass intended for Sean Couturier went off the stick of Wings forward J.T. Compher who was in front of the net. It doesn't matter how they go in, they all count the same. York has a modest 12 points in 30 games, but five of them are goals. That equals his career total set in 87 games. His fantasy value is limited at this point, but you can see the development in his game. York may help you in future years, so file his name away.