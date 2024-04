York scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

York opened the scoring 4:21 into the first period, beating Jonathan Quick with a wrister to give the Flyers an early lead. It's the first goal for York since March 2 -- he logged seven assists in his previous 17 games. Overall, the 23-year-old blueliner is up to 10 goals and 30 points with 174 blocked shots and 74 hits while averaging 22:33 of ice time in a top-pairing role.