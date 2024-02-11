York logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

York snapped his four-game skid when he set up Scott Laughton's tally in the first period. With just five points over his last 17 outings, York's offense hasn't matching his top-four role. The defenseman is at 18 points, 73 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 39 hits and a minus-9 rating through 53 contests this season. As long as he retains a power-play role, he'll have some intrigue for fantasy managers.