York (upper body) isn't sure if he'll be available Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

York left Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto due to the injury. He has six goals, 18 points, 28 PIM, 77 shots, 46 hits and 96 blocks in 55 games this season. If York can't play Saturday, then defenseman Egor Zamula, who has been serving as a forward, might shift to the third pairing while Olle Lycksell would likely dress as part of the fourth line.