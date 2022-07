Marody signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Marody posted 55 points in 52 contests with AHL Bakersfield last season, and also had an assist in one NHL game. The 25-year-old forward could receive a chance to prove himself with the Flyers, but it's likely he spends some of 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley since he's on a two-way deal.