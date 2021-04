Voracek dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with three shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Voracek had an up-and-down game, contributing offensively but also playing a part in some defensive lapses leading to Devils goals. Fantasy managers care more about the former, and Voracek's efforts in the offensive zone pushed his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists).