Voracek (concussion) officially announced his retirement Tuesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Voracek hasn't played in an NHL game since Nov. 4, 2022, due to concussion concerns. The winger spent the entire year on LTIR while officially a member of the Arizona Coyotes, though he never played for the organization. Voracek will retire having logged 1058 games for the Flyers and Blue Jackets in which he tallied 223 goals and 583 assists.