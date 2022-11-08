Voracek (upper body) is out indefinitely, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Voracek is slated to miss more time after he sat out last Saturday's game against Colorado. He shouldn't be expected to play Thursday against Philadelphia. It is currently unclear when Voracek will be available to return.
