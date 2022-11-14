Voracek (upper body) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Voracek hasn't played since Nov. 4 and remains on injured reserve. He has one goal and five assists in 11 games this season.
