Voracek scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Voracek pulled the Flyers even 3:22 into the second period, sniping a shot inside the far post on a 2-on-1 rush. It was Voracek's second goal in as many games, giving the 31-year-old seven points in his last six contests.

