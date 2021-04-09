Voracek scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Voracek pulled the Flyers even 3:22 into the second period, sniping a shot inside the far post on a 2-on-1 rush. It was Voracek's second goal in as many games, giving the 31-year-old seven points in his last six contests.
