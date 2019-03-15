Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Returning from suspension
Voracek has fully served the two-game suspension for his hit on Johnny Boychuk in last Saturday's win over the Islanders.
Voracek lost an appeal regarding the two-game ban, with the Flyers defeating the Senators but dropping one to the Capitals in his absence. Look for the veteran to reprise his role in the top six and No. 1 power-play unit against the Maple Leafs on Friday.
