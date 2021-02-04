Voracek scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Voracek gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 1:03 of the third period, but it didn't hold up. The play-making winger has been fantastic early in 2020-21 -- Voracek has three goals, eight assists and 18 shots on net through 11 appearances. He's capable of playing at a point-per-game pace for long stretches, although he typically doesn't sustain it throughout a whole season. The 31-year-old will likely hit a couple of bumps in the road later in the campaign, but enjoy his lofty production for now.
