Seeler exited Monday's contest against the Blues with an apparent leg injury, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Seeler has put together the best season of his career, recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), which is only two points shy of his career high, through 63 contests. The 30-year-old has shattered his career high in blocked shots which previously was 164 -- this year he's recorded 184 with 19 games left. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's game versus Florida.