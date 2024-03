Seeler (lower body) said he is week-to-week after taking a shot in his left foot/ankle area on Monday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Seeler will miss his first game of the season Thursday versus Florida. He inked a four-year contract extension Wednesday after being the subject of some trade rumors and will remain with the Flyers. He has one goal, 11 assists, 112 hits and 184 blocked shots in 63 appearances this season.