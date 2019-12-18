Pitlick (concussion) will return to the lineup against the Sabres on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pitlick missed the Flyers' previous two tilts due to his concussion but appears ready to jump back into the lineup. The 27-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will likely bump Chris Stewart from the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the Minneapolis native was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he managed two helpers, five shots and 13 hits.