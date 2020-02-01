Pitlick scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

He helped the Flyers climb out of a 3-1 hole, but Sidney Crosby ended any thoughts of Philly stealing a road win in OT. It was Pitlick's first multi-point performance of the season, and the fourth-line mucker doesn't offer much fantasy value with only five goals and 13 points through 45 games.