Reinhart was added to AHL Chicago's roster via the Golden Knights on Friday. According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, the defenseman will be on a conditioning stint.

Vegas made a point to add a surplus of defensemen in the expansion draft, which was a smart move given how that's generally considered one of the tougher positions to stock. Reinhart actually hasn't played in an NHL game since 2015-16 -- when he was with the Oilers -- so fantasy owners should view him as little more than an organizational depth option at this juncture.