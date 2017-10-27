Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Shuffles to minors
Reinhart was added to AHL Chicago's roster via the Golden Knights on Friday. According to Bob McKenzie of TSN, the defenseman will be on a conditioning stint.
Vegas made a point to add a surplus of defensemen in the expansion draft, which was a smart move given how that's generally considered one of the tougher positions to stock. Reinhart actually hasn't played in an NHL game since 2015-16 -- when he was with the Oilers -- so fantasy owners should view him as little more than an organizational depth option at this juncture.
